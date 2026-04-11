Meerut horror: Teacher’s skeletal remains found months later, father detained

Meerut police on Friday recovered the decomposed body of a 35-year-old teacher, allegedly kept inside a house for nearly four months after her death, and detained her elderly father for questioning, officials said on Saturday. The matter came to light after relatives traced the elderly man in Begambagh and brought him back. There, he allegedly admitted the body was still inside the house, leading to the recovery. Representational image (Sourced)

“The body was recovered from a residence under Sadar Bazar police station limits. The woman’s body had decayed to a large extent. The matter is being investigated,” said Naveena Shukla, Cantt circle officer (CO).

The deceased was identified as Priyanka Biswas, a private teacher who taught computer studies. Her remains were discovered late Friday evening after relatives, who had arrived at the house, noticed a strong foul smell emanating from inside and alerted the police.

According to preliminary investigation, Priyanka allegedly died on December 1, 2025, reportedly due to illness. Her father, Uday Bhanu Biswas, 76, a retired education department officer, is suspected to have kept the body inside the house for months.

Investigators said the remains had decomposed so much that they were almost skeletal, with only parts of the lower limbs visible. The room where the body was found was reportedly filled with garbage, and several perfume bottles were recovered. Police suspect the father allegedly used perfume to suppress the smell.

During questioning, Uday Bhanu allegedly told police that his daughter had been suffering from jaundice and died at home despite treatment and ritual healing. He also allegedly said he was unable to part with her and stayed in the house for some time before leaving for Dehradun.

Relatives told police they had not seen Priyanka for months and were allegedly informed by Uday Bhanu that she was undergoing treatment in Dehradun.

Police have sent the remains for a post-mortem examination and are awaiting forensic findings to ascertain the exact cause and timeline of death.

Uday Bhanu has been taken into custody and shifted to Sadar Bazar police station for further questioning. The investigation is underway to determine whether any offence, including concealment of death or destruction of evidence, is made out.