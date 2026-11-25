Security agencies arrested a suspected terrorist, Uzaid Qureshi, from Meerut on Monday night for his alleged links with Pakistani handlers and involvement in a conspiracy to target a military airbase in Jammu and Kashmir, officials familiar with the investigation said.

The accused was arrested from Gahlot Road in Meerut by the Kotwali police and SWAT team following a tip-off. (For representation) more less

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The 22-year-old accused, a resident of Baniyapara in the Kotwali police station area, was allegedly in contact with Pakistani handler Shahzad Bhatti and suspected terrorist Mohammad Sajid, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on November 27, 2025. Agencies suspect Qureshi was part of a network planning attacks on the Indian Army.

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Several suspicious WhatsApp conversations were recovered from his mobile phone. According to sources, Qureshi allegedly told Sajid during their online conversations that he was also prepared to carry out a suicide attack. Investigators are examining the chats and other digital evidence.

Sajid was allegedly preparing to carry out a suicide attack on the Army. During interrogation, he reportedly disclosed Qureshi’s name, following which security agencies began looking for him.

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{{^usCountry}} On January 18, 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police raided Qureshi’s house in Baniyapara. However, he was not present at the time. The team pasted a notice outside the house and left. Shortly afterwards, Qureshi arrived on a scooter, noticed the notice and fled. A video of the incident also surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On January 18, 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police raided Qureshi’s house in Baniyapara. However, he was not present at the time. The team pasted a notice outside the house and left. Shortly afterwards, Qureshi arrived on a scooter, noticed the notice and fled. A video of the incident also surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

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His family allegedly locked the house and left after the raid. The search for Qureshi continued until his arrest on Monday night. He was arrested from Gahlot Road in Meerut by the Kotwali police and SWAT team following a tip-off, officials said.

SSP BBGTS Murthy said Qureshi was wanted in connection with a case registered at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police had been informed about his detention and a team from the Union Territory was on its way to Meerut to take further action.

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After his arrest, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), UP ATS and other intelligence agencies questioned him for several hours.

According to the UP ATS, Qureshi was active in a WhatsApp group in which a conspiracy was allegedly being hatched to carry out a suicide attack on the Indian Army. The agency suspected that he was also attempting to radicalise young people and draw them into terrorist activities.

Investigators had also suspected his involvement in a sleeper cell allegedly linked to Al-Qaeda. During the January raid, the police had detained his two brothers for questioning, but both were subsequently released.

A case was registered against Qureshi under Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with terrorist activities. Agencies are continuing to investigate his alleged terror links, associates and activities to establish the larger conspiracy. (With PTI inputs)

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