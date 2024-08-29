Minor immolates herself after being allegedly raped by 2 classmates

LUCKNOW: A Class 9 student set herself ablaze in a village in Bareilly and died on Tuesday, a day after she was allegedly gang-raped by two minors who were her classmates and residents of the same village, said police. One of the accused had been detained by police and was being questioned. (Pic for representation)

“The incident took place on Tuesday evening in a village under Bhojipura police station in Bareilly and the cops were informed late night. The body was sent for post mortem examination,” said SP Rural (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra who too reached the spot. He said that a case had been registered against both the minor students.

“One of the accused has been detained by police and is being questioned,” said the SP.

He said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the victim’s father informed the police through a complaint that on Monday (August 26) when he had gone out of the village for work, his 13-year-old daughter was taken to a sugarcane field at the back of his house by a minor neighbour and his friend and raped . “The incident was witnessed by the complainant’s elder daughter who informed him a day later when he reached home. Meanwhile, his younger daughter poured diesel on herself and set herself on fire out of humiliation . The family members somehow extinguished the flames but she died while being taken to hospital on Tuesday,” said the SP.

According to the victim’s father, when the girl’s family went to the accused boys’ house to complain, the students threatened them and drove them away.

According to police, their family members also tried to destroy the evidence.