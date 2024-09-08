Minor raped in U.P.’s Meerut, accused at large

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Meerut city’s Lohianagar area on Saturday, police said. “A case has been registered against the accused Talib, 20, under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on the complaint of the girl’s mother and three police teams have been formed to arrest him,” said Meerut SSP Vipin Tada. The incident took place in Meerut city’s Lohianagar area. (For Representation)

“The accused is a resident of the same locality and he was known to the girl and her family. He took her to one of his relatives’ house on Saturday where the crime was committed,” he added.

Talib’s mother informed the girl’s mother about the incident. “We were probing the case from all possible angles,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the girl was admitted to a hospital and police recorded her statement there. A forensic team has collected evidence from the spot.

Demanding justice, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “The incident is a grave condemnation of the negligence of the government’s actions. Let there be justice.”