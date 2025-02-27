Missing for 2 years, 11-year-old Lucknow boy traced after scanning 500 cameras

An 11-year-old child who went missing from a children’s orphanage about two years ago was found in the Unnao district on Wednesday by Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj police. For representation only

“About 500 CCTV cameras were checked in search of the missing 11-year-old, and efforts were made to find him through social media campaigns and by distributing pamphlets with his photo across multiple districts. During the search, the child was safely recovered from Unnao district,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Mohanlalganj, Rajneesh Verma.

According to police, the child went missing on May 7, 2023, as reported by Vimal Kerketta, the director of Don Bosco Ashalayam where the child used to reside.

The ACP said that the child was put into the orphanage after his parents died. He had been left alone in the morning wearing his school uniform and carrying his school bag, without informing anyone.

“This child used to study in Class 3 of G.S. Public School, Phulbaria, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow. After he went missing, a search was conducted at the school, but he could not be found, prompting the filing of an FIR under Section 363 of the IPC at Mohanlalganj Police Station,” the complainant told police.

“A police team was formed to locate the minor and had been making continuous efforts for nearly two years. In an attempt to find him, the Mohanlalganj police team examined nearly 500 CCTV cameras and circulated his photo on pamphlets in districts like Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, and Kanpur,” the ACP added.

According to police, as soon as information was received about a boy resembling the one in the pamphlet spotted in Unnao district, a Mohanlalganj police team conducted a search around the Unnao railway station, where the child was found.

According to police, the child was addicted to narcotic drugs and had fled from the orphanage. He is being counseled and is under the Child Welfare Committee.

“The child was provided food and biscuits by the police. His family and school were immediately informed, and he was safely recovered,” the ACP said.