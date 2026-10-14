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Mission Shakti: Seven get 20-year terms, three sentenced to life in Lucknow police zone

A court in Rae Bareli awarded life imprisonment and a ₹1.5 lakh fine in a 2022 case involving the rape of a minor.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026, 20:59:57 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Courts sentenced the accused in 12 cases involving crimes against women and children across the Lucknow police zone in September, awarding three life terms and seven 20-year prison sentences under Mission Shakti Phase 6.0, according to a police statement issued on Wednesday.

For representation only (Sourced)
For representation only (Sourced)

In Hardoi, an accused in a 2022 rape case registered at Atrauli police station was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined 70,000. A court in Rae Bareli awarded life imprisonment and a 1.5 lakh fine in a 2022 case involving the rape of a minor. In Ayodhya, an accused in a 2024 murder case registered at Inayatnagar police station received a life term and a 50,000 fine. Two accused in a 2020 murder case registered at Baldirai police station in Sultanpur were also sentenced to life imprisonment.

The 20-year sentences included cases registered at Isanagar in Kheri, Manpur in Sitapur, Chanda in Sultanpur, Badosarai in Barabanki and Musafirkhana in Amethi, involving sexual offences against minors. An accused in a culpable homicide case registered at Koorebhar police station in Sultanpur in 2018 received nine years’ rigorous imprisonment. Another accused in a case at Motigarpur in Sultanpur was sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment. In Unnao, an accused in a case registered at Deeh police station was fined 1,000.

Under the Rani Lakshmibai Women and Child Honour Fund scheme, 21 women in Kheri received a total of 65 lakh on September 25, the statement issued by the office of the additional director general of police, Lucknow zone, said.

Mission Shakti teams also traced a missing woman in Barabanki and reunited her with her family. In Unnao’s Bangarmau area, a widow facing financial hardship was helped to complete the formalities for a pension.

The campaign combines prosecution in crimes against women and children with financial assistance and rehabilitation for survivors.

 
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