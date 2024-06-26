Monsoon wait continues; Lucknow may get some rain today

There has been no further progress of the monsoon in the state on Wednesday. The conditions, however, continue to remain favourable for its advancement in most parts of East UP and some more parts of West UP in the coming days, the weatherman said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, the humidity level in the state capital was at 79% on Wednesday, while the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were recorded at 36.4 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for Lucknow for the next 24 hours is generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state forecast is that rain/thundershowers very likely at most places over the state. IMD issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (Speed 40-50 Kmph) very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places all over the state.

Bareilly experienced a maximum of 72.2 mm rainfall, Kanpur City 33.2 mm, Agra 26.2 mm, Shahjahanpur 20 mm on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, moderate rain/ thundershowers occurred at few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh with heavy rain at isolated places and moderate rain/thundershowers occurred at one or two places in western Uttar Pradesh. Main rainfall recorded (≥1cm):- Ayodhya (District Ayodhya) 18 cm and Gorakhpur also experienced some rainfall. Meanwhile, rain brought much needed relief to people in Varanasi and adjoining areas on Wednesday. It rained sporadically at around midnight on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning.