Moradabad: Panel to probe fake plaints disrupting governance

In a move to curb fabricated complaints, Moradabad district magistrate Anuj Singh has constituted a three-member probe panel and sought the assistance of the Special Task Force (STF). The action comes amid rising concerns over false allegations and baseless petitions being circulated under fictitious names through postal services.

According to officials, several government officers have reported receiving frivolous complaints, often containing unfounded or personal allegations, aimed at exerting undue pressure. “Such attempts are obstructing smooth governance and creating an environment of intimidation for officers,” the DM stated in his order.

The newly formed team -- comprising the additional district magistrate (administration), the superintendent of police (crime), and the deputy superintendent of the head post office -- has been tasked with investigating and identifying those sending the fraudulent complaint letters.

The DM expressed suspicion that an organised gang could be behind the racket. “Such acts disrupt administrative work and may potentially escalate into incidents of extortion,” he cautioned.

Reports suggest that these complaints are being dispatched via Speed Post and registered post under fake or stolen identities, reaching both government officials and elected representatives.

The probe team has been instructed to scrutinise CCTV footage from post offices and surrounding areas to trace those involved. Once identified, the culprits would face stringent legal action under the National Security Act (NSA), the Gangsters Act, and the Goonda Act, officials said.

The DM emphasised that stopping such activities was crucial to protect the integrity of governance. “This is not just about false complaints; it is about organised attempts to undermine official processes. Strong deterrent action will be taken,” he said.