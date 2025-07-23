Mother’s mental trauma kept fuelling youth’s rage for 10 years, say Lucknow police

LUCKNOW It wasn’t an overnight decision by delivery boy Sonu Kashyap, 21, to eliminate coconut vendor, Manoj Kumar, 22. His vengeance had been brewing every day over the last 10 years whenever he saw his mother’s mental condition at home. The anger stemmed from an assault on his mother in 2015 by the deceased’s family, when the accused was only 11 years old. A CCTV grab purportedly showing three of the accused striking Manoj near Kalyanpur. (Sourced)

“In 2015, Sonu’s mother was hit with a ‘kada’ (bangle) by one of the male members of Manoj’s family during a neighbourhood fight in Kalyanpur area of Indira Nagar, where both families lived together on rent. The alleged fight led to critical injuries on the head of Sonu’s mother, after which her mental condition started deteriorating and it remains the same till date,” said Anindya Vikram Singh, ACP (Ghazipur).

The grudge over the incident led to the brutal killing of Manoj Kumar on May 22. He was assaulted with iron rods and sticks near Manmeet Dairy in Kalyanpur area of Indira Nagar. Sonu Kashyap and his four friends allegedly involved in the murder were arrested on Monday, said police.

“During interrogation, Sonu told us that he was 11 years old at that time and could not do anything as the deceased’s family members outnumbered his kin and he had no choice but to watch his mother being beaten and insulted,” the ACP informed.

“His mother’s agony (mental condition) kept his vengeance alive,” he added.

According to investigating officers, Sonu was on a lookout for someone from Manoj’s family to avenge his mother’s trauma. “One day, he saw Manoj selling coconut water on a cart near Munshipulia crossing and recognised him,” said the ACP.

According to police, when Sonu spotted Manoj in April, he started planning to teach him a lesson. “He made multiple recces of the place where Manoj stationed his cart and identified the time when he would come and leave the spot,” the officer added.

According to the ACP, the accused decided to take revenge on May 22 night. “His intention was not to kill Manoj but only to physically assault him. That’s why he convinced his four friends to join the plan. They chose the secluded area in Kalyanpur to execute it and brutally assaulted Manoj. Due to vendetta, the accused kept hitting Manoj, leaving him dead,” said the ACP.

Sonu took the rod and struck the first blow to Manoj’s head. The others joined in, assaulting him brutally before fleeing, thinking he was dead. Two more accused, Rehmat and Sachin, fled after witnessing the violence.

“The main accused Sonu Kashyap and his four accused friends - Sunny Kashyap, 20, also a delivery boy, Salman, 30, a driver, Ranjit Kumar, 21, shopping centre employee and Rehmat Ali, 25, all residents of Kalyanpur, were arrested and are lodged in jail,” said DCP (east) Shashank Singh.

Anger of accused captured on cam; onlookers passive

A 30-second CCTV footage has surfaced, shedding light on the brutality of Manoj’s murder and the apathy of those who witnessed it. The video, dated May 19 around 9:30 pm, shows the final moments of the 22-year-old coconut seller’s life as he was chased to death on a deserted stretch near Kalyanpur.

In the footage, three men are purportedly seen running after Manoj. As he stumbles and falls, they catch up and begin striking him with iron rods. Two of the attackers land two to three blows before stepping back, but the third (apparently Sonu), continues to hit Manoj relentlessly. His fury appears uncontrollable until two of his friends drag him away. What’s equally disturbing is the behaviour of passersby caught on the same camera. A man riding a two-wheeler can be seen moving past as the assault unfolds just a few feet away. Shortly after, another bike ferrying two men drives by, again without stopping to intervene or alert anyone.

‘Childhood trauma can leave lifelong scars’

“Childhood experiences often leave lasting imprints on our subconscious psyche and play a major role in shaping an individual’s personality,” said Manini Srivastava, assistant professor, department of psychology, Lucknow University, in context of the decade-old revenge murder case.

She explained that the accused was unable to move past the trauma of witnessing his mother being assaulted during his early years. “This kind of unresolved trauma can quietly build over time, especially in boys who are often emotionally attached and protective towards their mothers,” Srivastava noted. “In this case, seeing his mother’s deteriorated condition every day likely acted as a constant trigger, reinforcing his internalised pain and rage,” she added.

ADVICE FOR PARENTS

Psychologists warn that early exposure to violence or emotional distress— if left unaddressed — can manifest in dangerous, often unpredictable ways in adulthood.

It is always advisable to talk to friends, resolve long pending issues to give them a closure.

Keep communication open with your child and do not ignore aggressive behaviour in a child.