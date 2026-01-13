Multi-agency panel to be set up for traffic relief in Lucknow

Alarmed by rising traffic congestion in the state capital, finance and parliamentary affairs minister and Lucknow in-charge Suresh Kumar Khanna on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a detailed, ground-level traffic management plan and set up a dedicated committee to identify bottlenecks and implement lasting solutions, according to a state government press release. Lucknow in-charge minister Suresh Kumar Khanna orders on-ground inspections, committee with traffic police, LDA and LMC to draft congestion-relief measures (Deepak Gupta)

Chairing a high-level review at the Naimisharanya Guest House on Butler Road, Khanna said the city’s growing population and vehicle numbers, combined with daily inflows from neighbouring districts, are putting severe pressure on Lucknow’s roads.

He stressed traffic management as a priority civic issue affecting public convenience and safety, directing senior officials to conduct regular inspections of key intersections and congestion-prone areas and implement practical, location-specific solutions rather than temporary measures. “The objective should be to ensure smooth movement of traffic with minimal inconvenience to the public,” he said.

The minister instructed the district magistrate to form a committee with traffic police, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officers to identify bottlenecks and prepare a roadmap, including traffic diversions, strategic barricades, and one-way systems where needed.

As an immediate measure, heavy vehicle movement in front of UP assembly gate numbers 7 and 8 will be restricted between 9 am and 9 pm. Khanna also called for continuous monitoring to ensure that implemented measures deliver tangible relief on the ground.

Officials are expected to submit a detailed congestion mitigation plan in the coming days, as public concern over jams and road safety grows.

Khanna reviews electoral rolls

The minister also reviewed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, urging citizens to verify their names in the draft rolls and assisting missing voters with Form-6 submissions online or offline to ensure maximum inclusion.

Proposed Viksit Bharat-G Ram Ji Act outlined

Later, Khanna outlined the proposed Viksit Bharat-G Ram Ji Act 2025 at a press conference. Part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap, the Act aims to replace MGNREGA with a modern statutory framework focused on employment generation, transparency, and accountability, while MGNREGA will continue until the new law is enacted, according to Khanna.