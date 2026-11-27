Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party election manifesto that was released on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said development does not come by showing “Mungerilal ke sapne” (daydreams) but requires time, dedication and a clear vision.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a tablet distribution programme in Gonda on Friday. (HT Photo) more less

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In his salvo at the Opposition party, he further said, “Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai (The queue begins where I stand)” as he quoted the famous dialogue from the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kaalia (1981) and reminded the people of a slew of development and welfare projects launched by his government.

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Adityanath made the remarks at a programme organised to distribute tablets to 46,800 students and trainees of Devipatan division in Gonda district.

The attack comes a day after the Samajwadi Party released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday, promising a ₹5,000 monthly unemployment allowance for graduates until they secure a job, 25 lakh government jobs in five years, 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts valued up to ₹50 crore, an annual pension or assistance of ₹40,000 for elderly women, with similar support indicated for labourers, women workers and artisans, to be transferred directly into bank accounts, and a caste census.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said over the past nine-and-a-half years of the BJP government, 9.70 lakh youth have been given government appointments in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said over the past nine-and-a-half years of the BJP government, 9.70 lakh youth have been given government appointments in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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The number of appointments made during four terms of the Samajwadi Party and four terms of the Bahujan Samaj Party was less than half the number of appointment letters distributed by the BJP government, he said.

“Before 2017, the state’s education system was in a dilapidated condition. Schools lacked buildings and teachers, while the examination, land, mining, liquor and forest mafia dominated the entire system. The only achievement of previous governments was ‘One District, One Mafia’. Today, Uttar Pradesh is free from the mafia. No curfew, no danga, UP mein sab changa’ (There is no curfew or riot in UP, everything is fine here),” he said.

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He alleged the previous governments turned Uttar Pradesh into a state of mafia and lawlessness, creating an identity crisis for the youth.

“Today, the same UP is emerging as the growth engine of the country’s economy. Those whose thinking was limited to their own families thought only as far as Saifai. In contrast, our government considered the 25 crore people of the state its family and devoted all its strength to changing their destiny,” he said.

“Appointment letters are a recognition of the hard work of the youth and similarly, the tablets being distributed today are a means of providing a platform for their talent,” he said.

He made similar remarks at an event in Lucknow where he questioned the SP promise to give government jobs to 25 lakh youth in five years. He said the youngsters of the state wanted to know what the SP did to provide government jobs when that party was in power in the state.

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“We have issued nearly 9.70 lakh appointment letters. But you haven’t explained where you intend to source the appointment letters you’ve promised, nor have you mentioned how many appointment letters the SP distributed during its four terms in power—do tell us about that as well. What did you achieve during your tenure as CM? Speak about your own past, every person in UP is well aware of it,” Adityanath said.

“Next week, appointment letters will be issued to over 50,000 youths, including 8,000 lekhpals (revenue employees), 42,000 Home Guards, and 2,000 candidates selected through the Education Commission,” he said.

He said the SP, which has promised to reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme, must answer who introduced the New Pension Scheme.

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The chief minister highlighted that the SP government itself implemented the New Pension Scheme (NPS) in 2005; however, by 2017, no accounts had been opened for employees, nor had any government contribution been deposited.

In Gonda, he said before 2017, there were barely 120 startups in the state, whereas now their number has crossed 25,000.

Cautioning the people against the “designs” of the SP, he said, “Those who created an identity crisis will once again try to approach the youth with certificates. Those who created obstacles in the construction of Ram Mandir and used to avoid visiting Noida to save their chairs had turned Noida into a means of looting and corruption. Today, Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority have emerged as major investment centres. Under previous governments, the thinking was limited to country-made pistols and bombs. We demolished illegal establishments and today, BrahMos ballistic missiles are being manufactured in UP. The world witnessed the power of BrahMos during Operation Sindoor.”

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He appealed to youth to get their names registered in electoral rolls. “Names of youth who attain the age of 18 years on January 1, 2027, must be included in the electoral rolls. Voting is both a right and a moral responsibility. Online voter registration is also available through the Yuva Sathi App,” he said.