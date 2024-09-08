Murder accused secures govt job, goes undetected for 6 years

The appointment of a man accused of murder, who was recently convicted of it, as a junior staffer in the irrigation department has compelled officials to launch a probe into his hiring. The revelation surfaced after Dubey was sentenced to life imprisonment, along with three of his associates, by a court on August 14, for the murder.

Anup Dubey, who was accused of murdering his associate Devendra Tomar in 2013, was employed as a senior assistant in the department and posted in the Mahoba division in 2018.

The authorities were investigating Dubey’s credentials and the sources from which he procured his character certificate, a vital document in the hiring process, while being named as an accused in the crime.

In 2018, Dubey secured the job on compensatory grounds following the demise of his father, who had also been employed in the same department. He was subsequently attached to the Jhansi office. Throughout his tenure, none of his colleagues were aware of his criminal background, and he carried out his duties without raising any suspicion.

Superintendent engineer Ashok Kumar stated that Dubey regularly attended office until August 13. Dubey took a day’s leave on August 14, the official said, adding the incident came to their notice after his conviction.

While his hiring is under probe, the incident has raised serious questions about the background verification process in government job appointments.