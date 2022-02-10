Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Muslim women in Prayagraj stage protest against restrictions on ‘hijab’ in Karnataka
lucknow news

Muslim women in Prayagraj stage protest against restrictions on ‘hijab’ in Karnataka

The women, holding placards with messages supporting their rights to wear ‘hijab’, expressed solidarity with the young woman in Karnataka who faced a group of aggressive youths in saffron shawls.
Muslim women in Prayagraj staging a protest against restrictions on ‘hijab’ in Karnataka. (HT photo)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 10:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A group of around 200 young women in ‘hijab’ and headscarves staged a protest at Atala in the old city area of the city against restrictions on ‘hijab’ imposed at educational institutions in Karnataka.

The women, holding placards with messages supporting their rights to wear ‘hijab’, expressed solidarity with the young woman in Karnataka who faced a group of aggressive youths in saffron shawls.

The women ended the demonstration after handing over a memorandum to the President of India through the city magistrate. In the memorandum, the women requested President’s intervention in the issue to secure their rights of religious freedom and education.

Afreen Fatima, a former JNU student, said that the protest was organised by Muslim girl students of Allahabad University and affiliated colleges.

“We are here to express resentment over the state of affairs in Karnataka, where Muslim women are not being allowed inside classes while wearing hijab. We are with our sisters in Karnataka who are facing religious apartheid and are being harassed by goons and religious extremists. We have sent a memorandum to President of India asking him to safeguard the right to religious freedom and right to education which is promised by the constitution,” Afreen said.

RELATED STORIES

Another protestor Sara Ahmad said ‘hijab’ is part of our identity and is not a symbol of oppression.

“Restrictions on ‘hijab’ are an attack on the identity of Muslim women, and it will not be tolerated at any cost,” she added.

City magistrate Gaurav Srivastava said the memorandum has been received and will be forwarded to the President of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP