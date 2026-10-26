Nation won’t accept remarks against PM’s family: Brajesh Pathak slams Kharge

KHERI Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday sharply criticised the Congress president, without naming him, over his recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parents and said the people of the country will never accept this.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak paying tribute to former MLA Bala Prasad Awasthi in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 26. (HT photo)

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When asked about the party’s prospects in the upcoming UP assembly polls, Pathak said the BJP will retain power for the third consecutive term with a massive majority.

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He briefly interacted with media persons during his visit to Beltua village in Dhaurahra assembly constituency, where he along with BJP district president Arvind Gupta and Dhaurahra MLA Vinod Shankar Awasthi, paid tribute to former MLA Bala Prasad Awasthi, 76, who died after a prolonged illness on October 16.

Pathak met Awasthi’s family members and condoled his death. Describing the four-time former MLA as a dedicated party worker, Pathak recalled his contribution to the BJP.

Awasthi had been elected four times from the Dhaurahra and Mohammadi assembly constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri district. He had also served as the BJP’s district president in Kheri.

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