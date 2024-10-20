Neeraj leaves Lucknow starstruck

A double medallist at the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra entertained his fans, including young kids, at multiple venues in the city on Saturday. “The future of Indian athletics is in the hands of the next generation,” he said during his visit. Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Chopra spoke about him winning his first gold medal in Lucknow and asked youngsters to follow their passion. “I still remember my first gold medal that I won in Lucknow in 2012. That medal inspired me to keep winning further, but the first gold is still my best,” he said while addressing a huge gathering.

Chopra, a World Champion javelin thrower, was in the city to launch the new store of Under Armour’s Larger. He engaged with the city’s sports enthusiasts and fans.

“Lucknow has developed into one of the country’s most important centres for sporting and fitness activities. It’s always a pleasure to connect with my fans and fellow athletes. I love the heritage look of Lucknow and enjoyed good vegetarian food today, including my favourite kichdi,” he said.

“It’s the fans who inspire one to do well in their fields. I feel that sports can give youngsters a big break,” he said, adding, “There are many big names in javelin throw from Uttar Pradesh. I know that the younger generation has the potential to do well for India in future,” he added.