Night curfew goes but UP govt stresses on following Covid-19 protocols

Night curfew has been lifted but restrictions will continue in containment zones still existing anywhere in the state, senior home department officials said.
Night curfew has been lifted following a very low infection percentage across the state. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP government has ended the night curfew (between 11pm and 6am) imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, on Wednesday. However, the restrictions will continue in containment zones still existing anywhere in the state, senior home department officials said.

A press note from the home department stated that the restrictions have been lifted with instructions to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places. It further read that night restrictions are lifted following a very low infection percentage across the state.

A senior home official said that the state government order directs that Covid-19 protocols should strictly be followed during festivals to ensure that infections do not increase further in the state.

Thursday, October 21, 2021
