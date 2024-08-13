NIRF RANKINGS: 8 Uttar Pradesh institutions in top 100 for 3rd year in a row

For the third year in a row, eight higher educational institutions in the state secured their position among the top 100 in the overall category of the ninth National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2024 released by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. These institutions were also among the top 100 in 2022 and 2023. Amity University, Gautam Buddha Nagar, was ranked 49th against last year’s 57th spot. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Five of them are central, two private and one state-run institutions.

Two Lucknow-based universities – Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) and King George’s Medical University (KGMU) -- are among these institutions.

For the third consecutive year, Indian Institute of Technology- Kanpur (IIT-K) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) retained their fifth and 11th position, respectively.

This time, Aligarh Muslim University climbed three spots from 19th last year to 16th this time. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) moved up from 31st rank to 30th rank this year. However, IIT-BHU is still placed below its best 29th rank in 2022.

For the second consecutive year, BBAU’s ranking showed steady progress as it jumped from 69th rank last year to 58th rank this year.

“The progress in terms of ranking is the result of the tireless and collective efforts of the entire university. The university will make efforts to do even better work in the fields of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice and outreach,” said BBAU vice chancellor Prof NMP Verma.

KGMU, ranked 88th this year, was the only state-run higher educational institution on this year’s top 100 list.

The medical university’s ranking recorded a dip for the fourth consecutive year.

It was ranked 60th, 75th and 77th in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Shiv Nadar University in Gautam Buddha Nagar retained its 95th rank.

Uttar Pradesh has more than 172 government colleges, 331 aided colleges, 7,372 self-finance colleges, 19 state universities, one deemed university, one open university and 30 private universities.

The institutions were ranked under 16 categories—overall, university, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture and planning, dental, research, agriculture and allied sectors, open universities, skill universities, state public universities and innovation. This year, state universities, skills universities and open universities categories have been added for the first time.

Five parameters, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception were checked during evaluation.

SGPGIMS SIXTH IN MEDICAL CATEGORY

In the medical category, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) secured the sixth rank, moving up from seventh place last year.

According to the NIRF 2024 ranking, SGPGIMS increased its overall score from 69.62 to 70.07. The institute scored full marks in crucial parameters such as Faculty Student Ratio (FSR), University Examination Metrics (GUE), and Facilities for Physically Challenged Students (PCS).

Its director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “SGPGIMS stands out as the only government institute in Uttar Pradesh to achieve this level of success, reflecting its outstanding infrastructure and administrative alertness.”