NMCG nod to 50 crore sewerage project in Bulandshahr

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved a sewerage project in Gulaothi town of Bulandshahr district that will come up at an estimated cost of Rs. 50.98 crore. A total of nine projects worth Rs. 265 crores approved by the NMCG in its 56th executive committee meeting held in New Delhi recently. The approved projects are pivotal to the improvement of the river’s ecosystem as these ensure minimized level of pollution in the river Ganga, thereby maintaining its cleanliness and ensuring its conservation. (File)

This project aims to prevent pollution in the East Kali River, a tributary of the Ganga, that flows through eight districts of Uttar Pradesh. As part of it, a treatment plan of 10 million litres per day (MLD) capacity will be set up.

Also, a crucial project for faecal sludge management was approved for Dalmau in Raebareli. Under this project, an 8 KLD faecal sludge treatment plant will be established, along with a 15 KW solar power plant at an overall cost of Rs. 4.40 crore. The project covers operation and management of the plant for a stipulated period of five years.

These are a part of nine projects worth Rs. 265 crores approved by the NMCG in its 56th executive committee meeting held in New Delhi recently. The approved projects are pivotal to the improvement of the river’s ecosystem as these ensure minimized level of pollution in the river Ganga, thereby maintaining its cleanliness and ensuring its conservation. Rajeev Kumar Mital, DG NMCG, chaired the meeting.

In an attempt to create awareness about the Ganga during the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela and thereafter, approval was given for the construction of Arth Ganga Centre and branding of the Chheoki Railway Station in Prayagraj at a cost of ₹1.80 crores.

Additionally, the restoration of lower order streams and tributaries in the upper Gomti River basin through nature-based solutions (Nbs) was approved by the executive committee. Proposed by the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow, the project lays emphasis on the rejuvenation of lower-order streams and tributaries in the upper Gomti River basin to improve the health of the river Ganga at a cost of Rs. 81.09 lakh.

Also, the committee approved the establishment of the secretariat for Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers (SLCR) in Varanasi, which will be executed by IIT (BHU). This ambitious project intends to deploy global expertise and adopt sustainable practices to rejuvenate and give a facelift to all the small rivers in the country.