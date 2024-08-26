No plans to retire, will lead BSP till the end: BSP chief

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati, has unequivocally dismissed recent rumours about her retirement from active politics. BSP chief Mayawati (Sourced)

Addressing the press here on Monday, she emphasised her unwavering commitment to the BSP and its self-respect and dignity movement, citing her dedication to the principles espoused by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bahujan Samaj leader Kanshi Ram.

The BSP chief reaffirmed her decision to remain actively involved in politics until her last breath, countering false claims that her succession plan involving Akash Anand (her nephew) indicated an impending retirement.

“Ever since Akash Anand has been appointed my successor in BSP in my absence or in difficult circumstances, casteist media has been spreading such fake news, which is done only to demoralise party workers under a conspiracy. People should remain cautious,” she said.

“The opposition’s mischief through the casteist media that BSP leadership is retiring, is completely fake news and there is not an iota of truth in it. There is no question of my ever retiring from active politics,” she added with emphasis.

The BSP leader also recalled how similar rumours had previously suggested her possible appointment as President of India, a position she and Kanshi Ram had previously rejected as incompatible with the active political role required by the party.

The former chief minister said that in order to achieve the master key to power with the aim of making the people of Bahujan Samaj based on the country’s crores of poor, Dalits, Adivasis, Other Backward Classes and Muslim and other religious minorities stand on their own feet, she has sacrificed everything and dedicated her entire life to the BSP party and movement, whose interest is paramount to her and with which she can never compromise.

She also highlighted the ongoing effort to invigorate the party with new, younger office-bearers, reflecting the BSP’s commitment to the principles of sacrifice, struggle, and continuous advancement of the Bahujan movement. She underscored that despite facing conspiracies and opposition attacks, the BSP’s resolve remained unshaken.

The BSP president urged the public and party members to remain vigilant against such misinformation and to support the party’s ongoing efforts to empower the Bahujan community and other marginalised groups.