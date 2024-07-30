No ‘sadhana’ complete without self-discipline: Yogi to kanwariyas

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said comprehensive arrangements have been made in coordination with the Centre for Kanwar Yatra and emphasised the need for self-discipline among kanwaryias for its smooth accomplishment. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He urged the devotees to not only enjoy the ‘yatra’ but also contribute in making it a success by practising self-discipline and maintaining faith.

“No festival, celebration, or ‘sadhana’ is complete without self-discipline. To ensure a smooth and safe journey, we must be devoted not only internally but also externally. ‘Shivo Bhutva Shivam Yajet’ (to worship Lord Shiva, first become Shiva),” he said speaking to media persons at his residence. Later, he was also quoted as saying so in a statement issued by his office.

Although the CM did not elaborate on it, there have been a few stray incidents of violence involving kanwariyas since the yatra began on July 22. It will conclude on August 6.

“The Kanwar Yatra during the Shravan month is renowned worldwide. During this period, Shiva devotees from across the country, including North India, engage deeply in the rituals of Mahadev, showing their devotion by performing ‘Jalabhishek’ at Shiva temples,” the CM said in a statement issued here.

Yogi said the central and state governments have coordinated to provide comprehensive arrangements for a safe and orderly Kanwar Yatra. “Measures, including enhanced patrolling, cleanliness measures and health camps have been put in place to prevent any problems, chaos, or playing with faith,” he added.

“Provisions have also been made for surveillance and flower showers from drones and helicopters as needed,” the CM said. A large number of devotees travel from various places with ‘kanwars’ carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform ‘Jalabhishek’ of Shivlings during Hindu holy month of Shravan.