Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Nobody has ever been locked up in this police station in Uttar Pradesh

Nobody has ever been locked up in this police station in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 09:28 AM IST

With only two cases registered in two decades, the station operates in two rooms - inbound and departure take place in one room while the lockup cell functions as the record room.

Two of them were handed over to police by villagers while the other four named by them were arrested after raids, police said. (Picture for representation)
Two of them were handed over to police by villagers while the other four named by them were arrested after raids, police said. (Picture for representation)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A police station located in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district has not lodged anyone in its lockup in the last 21 years since its establishment. As per the station's general diary (GD), it has registered only two cases, out of which one was even shifted, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

A station-in-charge, 23 policemen, including a constable and a head constable, are posted here but only their arrival and departure are maintained in the records. The station, established in August 2001, was earlier just a reporting post. It was formally inaugurated by IPS Akhil Kumar but does not have its own building but is rather operated in railway quarters - now turned into a residence.

Also Read | Flood situation in eastern Uttar Pradesh remains grim

With only two cases registered in two decades, the station operates in two rooms - inbound and departure take place in one room while the lockup cell functions as the record room. In 2016, a case of murder was registered for the killing of a city businessman named Sanjeev Kumar Jain but the case has not been solved. The station registered its second case only in 2019 for assault on a gateman posted at the railway gate in Kuswa which named a few local residents.

Police station in-charge Chaman Gupta admitted that only two cases have been registered. He said, “Yes, so far only two cases have been done here. We remain engaged in routine duty. Apart from this, our jawans provide services in other districts as and when required.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
police station uttar pradesh up police + 1 more
police station uttar pradesh up police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out