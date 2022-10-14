Nobody has ever been locked up in this police station in Uttar Pradesh

A police station located in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district has not lodged anyone in its lockup in the last 21 years since its establishment. As per the station's general diary (GD), it has registered only two cases, out of which one was even shifted, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

A station-in-charge, 23 policemen, including a constable and a head constable, are posted here but only their arrival and departure are maintained in the records. The station, established in August 2001, was earlier just a reporting post. It was formally inaugurated by IPS Akhil Kumar but does not have its own building but is rather operated in railway quarters - now turned into a residence.

With only two cases registered in two decades, the station operates in two rooms - inbound and departure take place in one room while the lockup cell functions as the record room. In 2016, a case of murder was registered for the killing of a city businessman named Sanjeev Kumar Jain but the case has not been solved. The station registered its second case only in 2019 for assault on a gateman posted at the railway gate in Kuswa which named a few local residents.

Police station in-charge Chaman Gupta admitted that only two cases have been registered. He said, “Yes, so far only two cases have been done here. We remain engaged in routine duty. Apart from this, our jawans provide services in other districts as and when required.”

