A nurse alleged she was brutally gang raped on the way to work in Jalaun district on Thursday morning. Nurse alleges gang rape on way to work in Jalaun

She was found unconscious on the road and taken to the Jalaun district hospital from where she was shifted to the medical college.

The woman alleged that while two men sexually assaulted her in the presence of four accomplices at Sukarkhera turn under the Churkhi police station limits.

Before leaving, these men inserted red chilli powder into her private parts, the woman’s husband alleged.

Additional superintendent of police Pradeep Varma said the victim has made grave allegations in her statement, which were being seriously looked into.

“The police are in process of getting a complaint from the victim or her family and will register an FIR based on it,” he said.

The police also claimed the woman was having an affair with another person, adding that she was beaten up by the wife and family members of the alleged paramour.

“The wife of the man she is having an affair with was beaten up by her husband on Wednesday. She and her family members beat her up. She has made some serious allegations in her statement. They are being investigated,” he said.

The woman who works as a staff nurse in an area under the Churkhi police station said she was riding to work on her scooter on Thursday morning when she was waylaid by people on four motorcycles and dragged into a forest nearby.

“I was taken into the forest, they raped me. They put chilli powder in my private parts,” she said.

Her husband said, “My wife, was heading to work around 9.30 am. She called me and told me what had happened. A man, his nephew and some other people beat her up. Four of the men held her down and two people gang-raped her. She told me she was being taken to the hospital.”