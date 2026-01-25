ODOC: On the food trail of UP

The state government has got busy finalising One District-One-cuisine (ODOC) delicacies for Lucknow district. Giving a keen contest to the non-vegetarian ware is Rewri, Chaat and Makhan Malai (flavoured whipped cream), a sweet delicacy available only during winter, an official said, pleading anonymity. For representation only (Sourced)

A lot of things have to be kept into consideration before the ODOC list is finalised: from branding to packaging and to passing on the benefits to the rightful claimants. Talks are on with online aggregators for ODOC marketing so that products can easily be transported.

ODOC district wise cuisine

A senior MSME official said that cuisine mapping is underway and that every district will have its “signature dish” promoted through branding, packaging and tourism support, but a consolidated official list for all districts has not been released yet.

“Almost every district of Uttar Pradesh is famous for some specific cuisine.” Agra has its Petha, Mathura and Ayodhya’s Peda, Aligarh (Iglaas)’s Chamcham, Barabanki’s Chandrakala, Purvanchal’s Bati-Chokha and Litti-Chokha, Lucknow’s Revdi and Malai Makhan, Kashi’s Launglata and Malaiyo, Sandila (Hardoi)’s Laddu and Kanpur’s Samosa. There are hundreds of such cuisines, which are popular in each city, but have got limited recognition outside the state or country. Through the ODOC scheme, these historical and delicious cuisines of all 75 districts of UP will be presented to the world.

Chief minister’s push

On November 8 last, after Unesco honour for Lucknow’s inclusion as the Gastronomy capital with a few select cities of the world for its rich culinary heritage, chief minister Yogi Adityanath dished

out ‘One District, One Cuisine’ concept after One District, One Product (ODOP) and One District, One Sport.

The chief minister said the global honour was not only for Lucknow, but also for the diverse cuisine of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to his X handle, the chief minister reached out to “esteemed fellow residents of the state” with an appeal to capture photos or videos of dishes made right at home and share them on social media with #OneDistrictOneCuisine.”