On 21-day furlough, Dera chief Ram Rahim arrives at Barnawa ashram

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim arrived at his Barnawa ashram in Bagpat amid tight police security arrangements after he was granted a 21-day furlough on Tuesday. This is his seventh parole and furlough since February 2022. With the current temporary release, he would remain out of jail for 213 days. He will be spending the next 21 days in his ashram. (PTI file)

Ram Rahim is serving life imprisonment at the Sunaria jail of Rohtak in Haryana after being convicted of rape and murder.

He first got 21-day parole in February 2022 ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, then again for 30 days in June of the same year ahead of the Haryana civic body elections, 40 days in October ahead of the election to the Adampur seat, 30 days in July 2023 ahead of the Haryana panchayat elections, 21 days in November 2023 ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, 50 days in January of this year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and now 21 days, which comes at a time when assembly elections in Haryana are around the corner.

His most trusted disciple Honeypreet and her family members also accompanied him. Haryana Police escorted Rahim’s cavalcade of vehicles and later the Bagpat police escorted his cavalcade to the Barnawa ashram.

“He was released from the Sunaria jail at 6 am on Tuesday and arrived at the Barnawa ashram around 8 am,” said Bagpat ASP NP Singh, who also confirmed that the Dera chief would be putting up there for the next 21 days.

The ASP said Rahim had been briefed about the rules he needed to follow during the parole. He said that required security had been deployed at the Dera during Rahim’s stay.

“No crowd will be allowed to gather in the ashram. If rules are violated, action would be initiated against him,” he said.