One lakh youths to get govt jobs in six months, says Yogi

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections just months away, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government would distribute appointment letters to one lakh youths over the next six months at weekly events.

CM Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 3,446 technical assistants, 126 mandi secretaries on Tuesday. (HT)

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The chief minister said this after handing over appointment letters to 3,446 newly selected technical assistants (Group-C) and 126 mandi secretaries in the agriculture department, recruited through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) under ‘Mission Rozgar’.

Adityanath said that in nine years, his government had provided government jobs to 9.30 lakh youths in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner.

“While the idea of providing one lakh jobs was once merely a dream in UP, we are now set to hand out appointment letters for government jobs to one lakh youths in six months. The results process is currently underway,” he said.

Reaching out to the youth, the chief minister said, “Did this ever happen in UP? The recruitment exams are over, and one lakh youths will get appointment letters.”

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{{^usCountry}} He urged the new appointees to ensure that the state, future generations and the country benefited from their work. “Discharging one’s duties with honesty embodies the ‘Nation First’ philosophy,” he told the appointees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged the new appointees to ensure that the state, future generations and the country benefited from their work. “Discharging one’s duties with honesty embodies the ‘Nation First’ philosophy,” he told the appointees. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said the state’s commissions and boards were successfully issuing appointment letters to deserving candidates on merit, while adhering to reservation rules and ensuring a transparent and non-discriminatory process. Selecting the most qualified candidates, he said, ensured that the entire state benefited from their energy and talent.

‘Deliver results within 6 months of requisition’

The chief minister asked officials of the commissions and boards to ensure that recruitment processes were completed within the stipulated timeframe, noting that the government did not interfere in their functioning. He emphasised that since the government had granted them autonomy, they must deliver results on time.

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He said the time between submission of a recruitment requisition and declaration of results should not exceed six months. Advertisements should be issued within one month and examinations conducted within the following two months, he added.

‘Over 9.30 lakh youths secured govt jobs in 9 years’

Highlighting transparent recruitment as a key achievement of the ‘double-engine government’ over the last nine years, Adityanath said the administration had provided government jobs to more than 9.30 lakh youths during this period.

“No one can raise questions regarding the integrity of these appointments. In contrast, before 2017, as soon as job advertisements were released, the ‘uncle-nephew duo’ and the ‘Mahabharat clan’ would scramble to extort money. Young people used to wander without seeing any results. Ultimately, the courts would have to issue stay orders,” the chief minister said.

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“Our government pledged to dismantle the ‘cheating mafia’ and bring their powerful patrons to justice,” he said.

The chief minister said the SP government, which he described as hostile to the youth, had facilitated cheating and left young people unfit for any productive role.

Adityanath said the 9.30 lakh youths had contributed to Uttar Pradesh’s demographic dividend. “They have played a pivotal role in tripling the state’s economy and per capita income. Previous governments used to play with the future of the youth. Jobs used to be handed out through corrupt practices and the influence of money,” he said.

The chief minister noted that while no one used to visit the state before 2017, the world was now actively seeking UP’s youth for employment. Referring to the recent visit of a 240-member Japanese business delegation, Adityanath said it was keen to offer jobs to UP’s youth in Japan. Germany and Israel were also providing employment opportunities to the state’s youth.

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Oppn questions timing of Yogi’s jobs promise

Opposition parties hit out at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement, linking the promise of one lakh government jobs in six months to the 2027 assembly elections and questioning the government’s record on employment.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said the announcement was aimed at countering growing discontent among the youth. “As the election is nearing, the chief minister is saying all this. What has the government done over the past more than nine years? What has it done for the youth of the state? The youth are aware and will reply in the 2027 and 2029 elections,” he said.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider said the government should not turn routine recruitment into events while avoiding the larger issue of employment. “The number of appointment-letter ceremonies cannot measure employment. It must be measured by the opportunities actually created and the promises actually fulfilled,” he said.

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