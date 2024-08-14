OPD services hit in Lucknow as docs continue protest seeking justice for Kolkata victim

LUCKNOW Patients turning up at different medical institutes in Lucknow had to bear with poor services on Wednesday as resident doctors continued their protest over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week. SGPGI did not register any new patient and had to postpone 40 surgeries while faculty members at RMLIMS took the load of work with residents participating in the protests on the campus and at 1090. But the situation at KGMU, in terms of patient care, showed some normalcy. Vacant counters at the KGMU OPD on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

OPD services at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences were particularly affected, with no new patients being examined. Only those with scheduled follow-up appointments prior to the strike were attended to. Institute director said the administration responded to the crisis, assuring that adequate staff and resources will be allocated to manage any surge in emergency cases during the strike.

Ramanand, who came from Nalanda in Bihar for his wife’s treatment, said: “ The ongoing strike has brought more trouble as I have to stay here in a hotel. Doctors must understand that they are here for patient care...delays in treatment can have serious consequences for those requiring urgent medical attention.”

While resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences abstained from work, faculty and consulting doctors worked on patients.

“A total of 2,100 patients were registered in the OPD, 40 major and minor surgeries were performed, seven deliveries conducted and 340 patients attended to in emergency. Residents are still on strike, but not disturbing faculty who are working,” said Prof Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari, spokesperson, RMLIMS. However, the number of registrations was less than on Tuesday.

Against nearly 500 emergency cases daily at RMLIMS, doctors were able to treat 340.

“Held talks with the agitating resident doctors...we could convince them not to hamper medical services even as they showed solidarity with doctors protesting across the nation. The resident doctors agreed to our view and assured they would not hamper medical services even if they protested,” said KGMU vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand.

The KGMU registered 4,441 patients in the OPD on Wednesday. This figure was lower than the previous day. While KGMU resident doctors protested on the campus and took out candle march, residents from RMLIMS staged protest at 1090 crossing.