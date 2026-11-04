Opposition promoting disorder, BJP will win third term in UP in 2027: Brajesh Pathak

Accusing the Congress and Samajwadi Party of promoting disorder and undermining the Constitution, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday claimed that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 with a decisive majority.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, along with other BJP supporters, during the march in Kanpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

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Pathak was speaking after the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ march from Brajendra Swaroop Park to Motijheel in Kanpur. The march, attended by local party leaders, elected representatives and workers, was part of the BJP’s campaign to mobilise public support against the Opposition INDIA bloc.

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He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leaders were disregarding the Constitution drafted under Dr BR Ambedkar. “The Opposition is disrupting democratic institutions and spreading misleading narratives,” he said.

He also accused the Opposition parties of questioning electronic voting machines (EVMS) only after losing elections.

Pathak alleged that gangsters lodged in jails were celebrating in anticipation of a change in government, but the BJP government would not allow such plans to succeed.

“The gangsters are waiting for Bhaiya to return so that they can walk out of prisons and start harassing people and indulging in riots again. Such expectations won’t be fulfilled under a BJP government,” Pathak said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that INDIA bloc leaders were speaking behind the scenes about bringing Bangladesh-like conditions to India and were unwilling to follow democratic procedures. He also accused Opposition parties of playing into the hands of foreign forces, saying the BJP would take these issues to the public through its campaign across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that INDIA bloc leaders were speaking behind the scenes about bringing Bangladesh-like conditions to India and were unwilling to follow democratic procedures. He also accused Opposition parties of playing into the hands of foreign forces, saying the BJP would take these issues to the public through its campaign across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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He accused the Samajwadi Party of encouraging hooliganism and disorder and said it had lost its political ground. He also alleged that the SP fought elections on the basis of Muslim appeasement, while the BJP followed the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

Pathak said the Kanpur march was part of a wider BJP mobilisation programme, with the party national president leading a similar march in Gorakhpur.

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He said the campaign would strengthen the party’s prospects of securing a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

“The BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 with a massive majority for a third consecutive term,” he added.