Over 300 U.P. hospitals get NQAS certificate

Over 300 hospitals in UP are now NQAS-certified, with 30 newly added ones, said a press statement from the state government issued on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

The state government has set a target of getting all health units National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certified by 2026. So far, 307 health units have been certified.

All additional directors and CMOs in the state have been directed to accelerate their efforts. NQAS certificate comes after assessment of quality of service provided to patients.

The directive emphasizes achieving the target of 50% of the state’s health units being NQAS-certified by the end of 2025 and full certification by 2026. Additionally, instructions have been issued to expedite state assessments of 31 more health units across various districts.

According to NHM general manager Dr Nishant Jaiswal, the 30 health units that recently received the NQAS certification include Rampur District Women’s Hospital, Shahjahanpur’s Tilhar, Kanpur Dehat’s Gajner Community Health Centre (CHC), and Lucknow’s Urban PHC. Additionally, three units each from Fatehpur and Prayagraj, two each from Ghaziabad, Bijnor, and Shahjahanpur, and one each from Lucknow, Ghazipur, Shravasti, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Mirzapur, Gonda, Bahraich, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, and Kushinagar have been certified.