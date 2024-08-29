 Over 9.46 cr Jan Dhan accounts opened in U.P. in last 10 years - Hindustan Times
Over 9.46 cr Jan Dhan accounts opened in U.P. in last 10 years

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 29, 2024 10:36 PM IST

A notable achievement in Uttar Pradesh is the significant participation of women, with approximately 5 crore of these accounts belonging to female account holders

As the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, an ambitious financial inclusion initiative, completed 10 years on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh emerged as a leading state with over 9.46 crore Jan Dhan accounts—18% of the more than 53 crore accounts opened across the country during this period.

The total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts across the state have reached an impressive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,525.75 crore. (For Representation)
The total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts across the state have reached an impressive 48,525.75 crore. (For Representation)

A notable achievement in Uttar Pradesh is the significant participation of women, with approximately 5 crore of these accounts belonging to female account holders, said a press statement issued by the state government on Thursday.

The state also leads in the distribution of Rupay cards through the Jan Dhan accounts. As of August 21, 2024, the state has successfully opened a total of 9,46,62,464 Jan Dhan accounts. The majority of these accounts, 6,81,66,123, have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas, while 2,64,96,341 accounts have been opened through urban and metro bank branches.

The total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts across the state have reached an impressive 48,525.75 crore, representing over 21% of the national total. Following Uttar Pradesh, Bihar ranks second with 6,06,80,517 accounts, and other states like West Bengal (5,18,88,115), Madhya Pradesh (4,38,81,099), Rajasthan (3,57,41,553), Maharashtra (3,54,81,136), and Odisha (2,19,54,863) also contribute significantly to the success of the Jan Dhan Yojana.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Over 9.46 cr Jan Dhan accounts opened in U.P. in last 10 years
