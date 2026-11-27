In a show of strength ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajik Parivartan Morcha leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday launched a joint attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). The two leaders accused the SP of betraying Muslims after securing their votes and remaining silent on atrocities against Dalits and Muslims. This was their first joint rally since formation of their alliance earlier this month.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Azad at a joint rally in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO) more less

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Addressing a sizeable gathering at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow on Constitution Day, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav of treating Muslims as a vote bank while denying them adequate political representation.

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Owaisi also accused Akhilesh of adopting Hindutva politics and questioned the community’s poor representation in educational institutions. Referring to Yadav’s proposed visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12, Owaisi said the former chief minister’s political choices reflected an ideological shift.

The AIMIM chief described the alliance with Bhim Army founder and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Azad as a partnership beyond electoral calculations.

“This is an alliance of hearts, not merely an alliance of political parties,” he said, asserting that the Morcha would work to prevent the BJP from securing a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Owaisi cites 316 encounter deaths, questions bulldozer action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owaisi cites 316 encounter deaths, questions bulldozer action {{/usCountry}}

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Owaisi mounted a strong attack on the Yogi Adityanath government’s law-and-order approach, arguing that justice could not be delivered through bulldozer action, police encounters or what he termed half-encounters.

Citing figures of 316 people allegedly killed in police encounters between March 2017 and October 2026, including 110 Muslims, he claimed that Muslims, Dalits and backward communities were disproportionately affected by the state’s encounter policy.

He also questioned the demolition of mosques in the name of encroachment, alleging that such actions reflected the targeting of minorities. Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being opposed to the Constitution, he said protecting constitutional rights required political empowerment of marginalised communities.

Owaisi urged Muslims and Dalits to use their electoral strength to challenge the BJP and the SP.

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Azad promises jobs, political representation

Azad also criticised atrocities on Dalits and Muslims, questioning the SP’s silence on such incidents. Referring to the killings of Vinod Sahni and Ram Lagan Maurya and the 2020 Hathras case, he said the alliance would fight for the dignity, security and political rights of marginalised communities.

Azad promised that there would be no encounters under a Morcha government.

He also pledged employment opportunities in the first cabinet meeting if the Morcha formed the government.

He announced a proposed 15% reservation for the poor and promised two deputy chief ministers, one from the Muslim community and another from a backward caste.

Azad also questioned the alleged deletion of voters’ names, asking why the BJP had raised concerns over the removal of Hindu voters without disclosing how many Dalit and backward-class voters had also been affected.

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Morcha to contest all 403 assembly seats

The AIMIM-Azad Samaj Party alliance has already announced plans to contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, projecting Azad as its chief ministerial face. Thursday’s rally was its first major mobilisation to consolidate Muslim, Dalit and backward-class voters ahead of the elections.

Owaisi urged Muslims to support the Morcha, asking whether they wanted to remain political supporters or occupy positions of authority. Azad, meanwhile, called upon supporters to protect their voting rights and use them judiciously.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s electoral promises, Azad said, “If the BJP gives ₹20,000, we will give ₹25,000.”

The rally concluded with the alliance’s employment-focused slogan: “UP maange rozgar, nahi chahiye jumle wali sarkar. (UP wants employment, not a government that resorts to rhetoric).”

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