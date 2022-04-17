Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM urges SP leader Azam Khan to join the party
Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday urged senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to join the party, this amid reports of the former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister being upset with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.
"You are requested to join the AIMIM so that BJP and the SP could be eliminated from Uttar Pradesh," news agency PTI quoted a letter by AIMIM state spokesperson Mohammad Farhan sent to Khan.
The AIMIM spokesperson in the letter to Khan said, "When you were fighting for life in Medanta Hospital, the whole nation was concerned about your well-being and praying. On your safe return to the Sitapur jail, Akhilesh Yadav did not consider it necessary to meet you."
He claimed that neither Yadav nor his party has "slightest pain" that the leader is in jail.
The AIMIM leader launched an all out attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of taking votes from Muslims by putting Azam Khan's pictures in the 2022 Assembly elections and not appointing his senior party colleague as the leader of opposition. Farhan said Owaisi has raised his voice against every oppression being committed against Khan and always considered him as his elder brother.
The rumours of Azam Khan being upset with the SP top brass came to the fore after his media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan accused Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring the leader and not visiting him in jail.
"Akhilesh Yadav met Azam Khan only once in the jail and the party made no attempt for his release in the past two and a half years," Sanu had told SP workers at a meeting in Rampur few days ago.
“Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's comment was right that Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want Azam Khan to be out (of jail). We made you (Akhilesh Yadav) and Mulayam Singh Yadav UP CM but you didn't make Azam Khan as leader of Opposition,” he added.
Recently, Akhilesh Yadav sidestepped questions on Azam Khan multiple times during a presser in his bastion Mainpuri.
Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail after being slapped with several cases by the Uttar Pradesh government on charges of land grabbing among others. He contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls from the jail and won the Rampur Sadar seat.
-
Liquor shop manager murdered in Pune, one held
A liquor store manager at a country made wine shop located on Sinhagad road was murdered after a drunkard smashed his head with a cement brick following an argument over the purchase of alcohol on Saturday. The victim has been identified as a resident of Charwadvasti in Wadgaon Pathar (40), Dinkar Suryabhan Kotmale. Sinhagad Police said that the shop is owned by Arun Ghule who had appointed the deceased as the manager.
-
Youth tossed into Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge
PUNE In a bizarre incident, a 15-year-old boy was pushed into the Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge at around 10.30 am on Saturday, said officials. According to officials, her son, clung to the water grass and was rescued by two persons using a boat. His mother Dorothy LR Sham has lodged a complaint at Khadki police station. A case under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.
-
Former finance secy asks for PPP model in health sector
PUNE Former union finance secretary Vijay Kelkar has stressed the need for a public-private partnership in the healthcare sector. According to Kelkar, given the huge challenge of meeting the needs of public health, it is necessary to harness the advantages of the PPP model. Kelkar was addressing the members of Pune Obstetricians & Gynaecologists Society as the chief guest of the installation ceremony of the new managing committee on Saturday.
-
Jahangirpuri violence ‘conspirator’ Ansar involved in two assault cases: Police
The Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested Ansar, one of the conspirators of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, and 13 others. According to the police, Ansar was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault. The police also arrested 21-year-old Md Aslam who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, according to news agency PTI.
-
Haridwar: 114 people booked for stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti Shobha yatra
The Haridwar police on Sunday booked 114 people at Bhagwanpur police station after stones were pelted on religious procession (Shoba Yatra) being carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Danda Jalalpur village in the district on Saturday late evening, police said. Communal tension prevailed in Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district as members of a particular community pelted stones on a religious procession at Danda Jalalpur village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics