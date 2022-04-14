Akhilesh Yadav questioned over ‘miffed’ Azam Khan. This is what he said
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday evaded questions over his party colleague Azam Khan. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister refused to answer reporters over the buzz around his colleague being upset with the party, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.
The Samajwadi Party chief along with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav met the party workers in bastion Mainpuri. After a closed-door interaction with workers, Yadav addressed a press conference.
During the presser, Akhilesh Yadav was asked about reports of party colleague Azam Khan being upset with the party. “I didn't address the presser for this issue. I saw you gathered here in large numbers and thought of greeting you with a namaste,” he told reporters, evading the question.
When asked for the second time, the Samajwadi Party chief said he didn't want to say anything. After a while, he was asked the same question. He said,"chhodiye in baaton ko (Leave it)." Towards the end of the presser when he was asked the same question, the former UP chief minister retorted, "Why were such topics not discussed two months ago."
Speculations of Azam Khan's angst with the party came to the fore after his media in-charge's remark. "“CM Yogi’s comment was right that Akhilesh doesn’t want Azam Khan to be out (of jail),” the Rampur MLA's media in-charge Fasahat Khan alias Shanu said.
“On the indication of Azam Khan saheb, the Muslims not only in Rampur, but also in several districts around it voted for the SP. But our rashtriya adhakshya ji (the SP national president) did not take the side of Muslims. Azam Khan is in jail for more than two years, but the SP president only once went to meet him in jail. Not just this, he was also not made the leader of opposition, nor are Muslims being given importance in the party," Shanu added during a meeting at the Samajwadi Party office in Rampur.
Azam Khan, currently lodged in Sitapur Jail, contested the Rampur seat in the 2022 Assembly polls and won for the tenth time. He served as a cabinet minister during the chief ministerial stint of Akhilesh Yadav between 2012 and 2017.
-
Yogi Adityanath says Ambedkar’s work for deprived sections will always be an inspiration
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's work for the welfare and uplift of the deprived sections of the society will always be an inspiration. Yogi Adityanath also said every individual and democratic country across the world revered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Babasaheb always emphasized Indianness,” Yogi said. “Today everyone and every democratic country in the world reveres Babasaheb but no one knows about Mandal,” the chief minister said.
-
31 in 18-45 years age group get precautionary vaccination dose against Covid from private centres in Thane
Almost a week after the paid booster, or precautionary doses, for all was permitted, hardly 31 people in the 18-45 years age group have taken the dose from private vaccination centres in Thane city. However, the response for vaccination in the 12-15 years of age has doubled over the last few days. Meanwhile, Thane city has recorded 63.25% first dose vaccination and 48% fully vaccinated in the 15-18 years category.
-
What Delhi government's new Covid-19 advisory for private schools says
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.
-
Madhya Pradesh CM slams Congress' Digvijaya Singh over Khargone violence
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over his criticism of the state government's actions in connection with the violence in Khargone district. Chouhan also accused the former chief minister of sharing fake photographs - showing men waving saffron flags outside a mosque while another plants one on the building - on social media and said that Singh wanted 'to set Madhya Pradesh on fire'.
-
Application for arrest warrant against CIDCO MD, JMD made over non-payment of dues to PAPs
The CIDCO legal hassles continue over non-payment of enhanced compensation to project affected persons (PAPs) against land acquisition. In a fresh case filed by a group of 11 farmers from Uran, an application for arrest warrant against MD, Sanjay Mukherjee, and JMD, SS Patil, was made before the civil judge, AA Shinde, senior division court, Alibag. Reply was filed by chief lands and survey officer, Satish Kumar Khadake, seeking to dismiss the application for arrest.
