Pahalgam attack: Akhilesh Yadav says entire Opposition with govt, no terrorist should be spared

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed solidarity with the Centre in its fight against terrorism, but said the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was the result of a security lapse and intelligence failure. He favoured tough action against terrorists and their supporters. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at an event in Mainpuri on Friday. (HT Photo)

The former chief minister was speaking to the media after attending an event in the Dannahar area of Mainpuri.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the assurance of tough action against the perpetrators of terrorism. The entire Opposition is with the govt in its resolve against terrorism. Not only Pakistan, but no terrorist should be spared. Strict action should also be taken against those supporting terrorists,” Yadav said.

“Those who had gone to Kashmir for tourism went on the assurance that the Central government had made security arrangements. They lost their lives and the government at the Centre has to bear the responsibility because it was a security lapse and intelligence failure, which has left so many families in distress and grief,” he said.

About measures taken by Indian government after the Pahalgam attack, including cancellation of visas granted to Pakistani citizens, Akhilesh Yadav said such steps are needed to send a tough message to Pakistan.

When asked about the probability of war, the former chief minister said it was difficult to say anything on it as of now.

He termed the terrorist attack as a cowardly act and said no words are enough to condemn it.

“Tough action is necessary against those responsible for such a terrorist attack because their aim is to damage progress, peace, brotherhood and unity of the nation as such incidents take away the focus from real issues like unemployment and poverty,” the SP said.

He was also critical about the alleged delay in medical aid received by those targeted in Pahalgam.

Supporting the view that there should be no room for politics on this issue, he said, “The government has to take measures (so) that such incidents do not happen in future. It has to be assessed as to how such a lapse in security took place.”