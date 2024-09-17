Pakistan a cancer to humanity, surgical intervention needed: Yogi

Calling Pakistan “a cancer to humanity”, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the festering wound for the world can “only be treated through a surgical intervention” even as he blamed the Congress for the Partition. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath poses for photo with students during inauguration of the Sidheshwari Mandir at Barkathal in West Tripura, Monday. (PTI)

Adityanath was addressing a gathering in West Tripura after he, along with Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, inaugurated the Siddheshwari temple.

Adityanath remarked that if the Congress leadership at the time of independence, along with Jogendra Nath Mandal, had thwarted the conspiracy of the Muslim League, this wound would never have formed.

He further said that Pakistan’s resolution requires action, and the process has already begun.

“Now, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir wish to join India, and Balochistan is also seeking independence from Pakistan,” he said.

Urging that the campaign for religious awakening must be carried forward under the guidance of saints, he said, “Saints act as divine representatives on Earth. When such a significant number of saints unite for any cause, success is inevitable.”

Stressing the importance of working collectively to ensure that destructive forces are not given a foothold, he emphasised the need to eliminate such powers to prevent a situation like Bangladesh from occurring again.

He added that both the nation and religion must be safeguarded.

“The strength and unity of the rulers in Tripura kept the state independent and secure. The king protected Tripura from heretics and foreign invaders by uniting the people,” he said.

He said that a nation or leader who demonstrates power and makes their enemies aware of it will remain safe. However, those who lose their strength and fail to distinguish between friends and foes will face consequences, as seen in Bangladesh today, he added.

“It is vital to reflect on the current situation in Bangladesh and those responsible for it,” he said.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) foresaw the dangers posed by Congress, recognizing that if the country continued to fall victim to Congress’s misdeeds, it would lead to the partition of India, the massacre of Hindus, and the division of society along caste lines. Congress would erode India’s traditions and culture for its selfish interests. The warnings of the RSS proved true, as the Congress ultimately partitioned the nation,” he said.

The RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) engage in selfless service without resorting to propaganda, he said.

He further stated that today, the RSS operates thousands of educational institutions and service initiatives worldwide through Vidya Bharati.

The five-century-long wait has ended with the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, he said. While some may oppose the temple’s construction, he noted there is little that can be done about those who feel discontented.

The government is respecting the faith of the majority of Indians, he said.

He emphasised that Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi are the three major pillars of Sanatan Dharma, and these sacred places will continue to flourish as revered centres of faith.

“In the past, riots were common during festivals in both Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. However, today in Uttar Pradesh, the government has given bulldozers as a reply to the rioters and the temple of Lord Shri Ram to the devotees,” he said.

He spoke about the importance of protecting one’s faith, quoting, “Dharma Eva Hato Hanti Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah” meaning, if we safeguard our religion, it will, in turn, protect us. Conversely, if we forsake our religion for selfish gain, it will abandon us as well. He added that “Yato Dharmastato Jayah” (where there is righteousness, there is victory) is a fundamental principle of Sanatan Dharma.

He also invoked the image of Lord Krishna, who holds both a flute and the Sudarshan Chakra. He explained that while the flute symbolises peace, the Sudarshan represents the need for strength and security. Without the Sudarshan, mere peace is not enough, and when it is wielded, no future sacrifices, like that of Shantikali Maharaj, will be necessary.

Adityanath inaugurated the temple by ceremonially breaking a coconut and performing the traditional worship of Mata Siddheshwari with full rituals.