Parking spillover from Chatori Gali chokes adjoining road

A stretch revived by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) after it leased a cluster of unused shops to a private agency near Samta Mulak crossing has turned into a traffic bottleneck, with visitors parking their vehicles on the adjoining road and blocking part of the carriageway.

The road blockage has also raised concerns over emergency movement, particularly during peak hours when visitor numbers and parked vehicles increase. (For representation)

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The LDA had leased the shops to promote commercial activity and revive the otherwise underused Asha Jyoti Lane, also known as Chatori Gali, near Samta Mulak Chauraha. However, the commercial activity has now spilled beyond the leased premises, with vehicles occupying the road meant for through traffic.

The problem is particularly visible on the road connecting the 1090 crossing to the Marine Drive stretch. Vehicles parked by visitors have narrowed the carriageway and made it difficult for commuters to take a free left turn from the 1090 side.

While the establishments operate within the leased premises, visitors have started using the adjoining public road for parking. Private security arrangements around the food street have further restricted movement, effectively blocking another side of the road.

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{{^usCountry}} The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) had earlier deployed its crane service to remove vehicles parked along the main road. However, commuters said enforcement has since been eased on the stretch, allowing visitors to park their vehicles closer to the food street. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) had earlier deployed its crane service to remove vehicles parked along the main road. However, commuters said enforcement has since been eased on the stretch, allowing visitors to park their vehicles closer to the food street. {{/usCountry}}

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The road blockage has also raised concerns over emergency movement, particularly during peak hours when visitor numbers and parked vehicles increase.

“During an emergency, if no route is cleared, how will emergency vehicles reach the spot? Several eateries are operating here, and blocking the road with vehicles could create a serious problem during a fire or medical emergency,” said Akash Rai, a commuter.

When HT highlighted the issue, LDA chief engineer Manvendra Singh said the authority would take action against the private agency if the arrangements resulted in road blockage or created safety concerns.

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“If such problems are arising, action will be initiated against the agency. Nothing will be tolerated when it comes to the safety of people,” Singh said.

The LDA had leased the premises as part of its plan to revive Chatori Gali, where several shops had remained unused for years. The site had around 10 shops measuring 40 to 80 square metres, besides a 220-square-metre outlet that had remained closed for years, according to an earlier LDA release.

Under the agreement, the private consortium agreed to pay ₹91 lakh annually, with a 5% annual increase, and submitted a ₹4.55 lakh bank guarantee, the release stated.