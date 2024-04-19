 Phase 1 of LS elections: 40K civil police personnel, 280 armed police companies deployed for polls in U.P. - Hindustan Times
Phase 1 of LS elections: 40K civil police personnel, 280 armed police companies deployed for polls in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 02:17 AM IST

Additional director general of law and order, Amitabh Yash said that as many as 248 barriers had been set up for checking during the first phase of polling.

Nearly 37,929 civil police personnel, village guards, and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel, along with 280 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed for the first phase of parliamentary elections in eight Lok Sabha constituencies across eight districts on Friday, according to senior police officials here on Thursday.

CCTV cameras has been installed for round-the-clock vigilance over the movement of people. (HT File)
In a press note shared with the media, UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar informed that strategic deployment has been conducted at 14,849 polling booths in 7,689 polling centres across eight Lok Sabha seats in nine districts, including Saharanpur, Shamli, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Pilibhit.

Sharing further details, additional director general (ADG) of law and order, Amitabh Yash said that as many as 248 barriers had been set up for checking during the first phase of polling. He mentioned that CCTV cameras had been installed for round-the-clock vigilance over the movement of people.

He further said that a total of 6,018 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 35,750 head constables and constables, 24,992 home guards, 6,764 village guards, and 155 PRD jawans had been deployed to ensure peace and prevent law and order problems at polling booths and centres. Additionally, armed police forces including 60 companies of PAC and 220 companies of CAPF had been deployed, he added.

“348 flying squad teams, 459 static surveillance teams, and 55 quick response teams are actively involved in checking and maintaining vigilance in poll-bound districts,” ADG (L&O) said. He added that a total of 1,824 flying squads, 1,470 static surveillance teams, and 459 quick response teams had been formed for checking and vigilance across the state while the sleuths of the intelligence wing and social media cell were on alert to monitor every activity during the polls.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Phase 1 of LS elections: 40K civil police personnel, 280 armed police companies deployed for polls in U.P.
