PM b’day: Yogi flags off Plogathon, inaugurates cleanliness fortnight

VARANASI: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday on Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ amidst rainfall. As part of the event, he flagged off a Namo Plogathon (a long-distance race that combines jogging with picking up litter, or “plogging”), with hundreds of volunteers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also flagged off hand-operated fogging machines and small vehicles given to all the 694 gram panchayats of Varanasi district for collecting dry and wet waste. (HT FILE)

The event, celebrating PM Modi as the visionary behind ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’, saw enthusiastic participation despite the downpour. CM Yogi also distributed reusable bags and ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ T-shirts, further promoting the message of cleanliness.

Volunteers, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram,” braved the rain, umbrellas in hand, to take part in the rally. Several dignitaries, including state minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari and district panchayat president Poonam Maurya were present on the occasion .

Green Man Rajesh Kushwaha and several other volunteers also participated in the rally.

Fogging machines for all Kashi gram panchayats flagged off

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off hand-operated fogging machines and small vehicles given to all the 694 gram panchayats of Varanasi district for collecting dry and wet waste. The machines and vehicles were given to the gram panchayats in a programme organized at Rudraksh Convention Centre on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Yogi said with hand-operated fogging machines, fogging would now be done in rural areas here as well and people would get relief from mosquitoes. Not only this, through the small vehicles provided for collecting garbage, filth will be lifted regularly in rural areas as well and this would help in the cleanliness campaign of the gram panchayats.

chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal said that people would also be able to pay the fee through the QR code installed on the small vehicles collecting garbage.