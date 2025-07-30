Police roll out ‘Safe Ride’ to regulate autos, e-rickshaws

HT Correspondent A sample of a QR code to be issued to autorickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers (Sourced)

LUCKNOW Police here on Tuesday renewed their efforts to ensure commuters’ safety and streamline the operation of e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws.

Titled ‘Project Safe Ride’, the campaign seeks to undertake verification and registration of all such vehicles.

“The initiative aims to streamline public transport operations, bolster commuter safety, and weed out unregistered or potentially unsafe vehicles. The scheme, which came into effect on July 29, makes it mandatory for all public transport vehicle owners and drivers in the city to undergo online verification and registration through the police department’s portal,” said joint commissioner of police (Law & Order) Babloo Kumar.

“This digital initiative will enable traffic authorities to maintain a city-wide verified database of public transport operators,” said DCP-Traffic Kamles Dixit in a meeting with members of nearly 30 associations on Tuesday.

Commercial vehicles sans QR invalid

“Once registered and verified, drivers will receive a unique QR code, which must be printed and pasted on their vehicles. From September 1, vehicles without this QR code will be considered illegal,” the JCP said.

“The QR code is a safety net. It gives passengers the power to verify the driver and vehicle ownership in real-time,” added the DCP-Traffic.

Passengers can scan the QR code using any smartphone to instantly access information about the vehicle, its owner, and the driver.

Enforcement to begin in Sept

Starting September 1, police will be undertaking a strict checking drive targeting commercial vehicles operating sans registration or QR codes. Offenders may face penalties or have their vehicles barred from plying.

Notably, vehicles that are not verified by the deadline will no longer be allowed to operate in Lucknow. “Moreover, in cases when a new driver is employed, the vehicle owner must update the details online for fresh police verification,” read a police note.

Drivers’ dress code

As part of the project, drivers must adhere to a prescribed dress code, with violations attracting penalties. The JCP also urged the unions to follow the dress code. He said people must only board those autos and e-rickshaws that display a verified QR code and confirm the drivers’ details.

Suspicious or non-compliant drivers can be reported via traffic helpline number: 9454405155

Infy: Project Safe Ride

Designed to address rising concerns over passenger safety and unregulated transport, Project Safe Ride requires e-rickshaw and auto-rickshaw drivers to register at lucknowpolice.up.gov.in/erickshaw.

Documents needed for registration:

Vehicle registration number, driver’s license, and vehicle fitness certificate

Passport-size photographs of both vehicle owner and driver

Character verification certificate, in the absence of which an individual will be marked as “NOT VERIFIED”.

2. Police officials in a meeting with several association members, in Lucknow on Tuesday