Police wrestling tourney: 1,451 to display skills

In all, 1,451 players from the police forces of various states and Union Territories, besides Central Police Forces, are participating in the five-day 73rd All India Police Wrestling Cluster 2024, which began on Monday. BSF trainees give an energetic Mallakhamb performance at the 73rd All-India Police Wrestling Cluster at the 35th Battalion, PAC,in Mahanagar, Lucknow, on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event at the 35th Battalion PAC ground in Lucknow.

The Sashastra Seema Bal is organising the event under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB).

In all, 1,071 men and 380 women will participate in wrestling, hand wrestling, bodybuilding and boxing competitions.

The opening ceremony began with a march past in which the torch was handed over to Yogi Adityanath by constable Ashish of Border Security Force. After this, the torch was given by the chief guest to constable Shivani Pawar, who lit the torch of the tournament. Thereafter, the players took an oath to play with sportsmanship and discipline.

Ashish has won three gold medals in All India Police Games Boxing, one bronze medal in National Games, and a silver medal in World Police Games. Shivani Pawar is an international level player of the 50 kg category of wrestling, who won a bronze medal in the Senior Asia Championship in the year 2024, consecutive gold medals in Senior National Championship from 2021 to 2023 and gold medals in the 71st and 72nd All India Police Games.

Enchanting band performance

The trainees of the Border Security Force (BSF) gave an energetic performance of Mallakhamb at the beginning of the programme. Mallakhamb is a traditional sport, in which a group of gymnasts perform aerial yoga and gymnastic postures using wrestling grips.

SSB director general Daljit Singh Chaudhary welcomed all the senior officers and guests. Uttar Pradesh director general of police Prashant Kumar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University vice chancellor Dr Sanjiv Mishra, KGMU vice chancellor Dr Sonia Nityanand, Sashastra Seema Bal IG Ratna Sanjay, other senior officers and participants from Central Forces of various states were also present.