Politics, protests, and padlocked shops in Meerut’s Central Market

The sounds of bargaining in Shastri Nagar’s Central Market have been replaced by the crackle of ritual fire and the roar of slogans. What was once a commercial hub is now a site of resistance as women lead a battle against a demolition drive targeting 859 properties. This confrontation marks a shift from a standard urban enforcement action into a narrative of loss for the local community. Anil Govil, Meerut MP, at the protest site adressing families on Friday. (Anuj Kaushik/HT)

The upheaval follows a mandate to reclaim illegal setbacks and commercial constructions. Acting on the Supreme Court’s directives issued on April 9, the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad moved to seal and demolish shops that have operated for decades out of plots originally sanctioned for residential use. The bureaucratic machinery has moved rapidly to meet judicial requirements.

In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, Parishad chairman P Guruprasad confirmed the sealing of 44 properties. The document included photographic evidence showing the status of each property before and after sealing to demonstrate compliance. Officials maintain that these are long-standing violations and that notices were issued well in advance.

The ritual of protest

On the thirteenth day of the standoff, the protest took a symbolic turn. The women of Shastri Nagar organized a “tehravi”—the traditional Hindu rite marking the thirteenth day of mourning. They performed these last rites for what they termed the death of their “self-respect, trust, and livelihood.”

Gathered around a ritual fire in the street, the imagery was stark. “Something inside us has died. Our trust in the system is gone,” said Rekha Sharma. For shop owners like Sunita Gupta, the enforcement of rules after twenty years remains the central point of contention. “If this was illegal, why did the system allow it for 20 years?” she asked. “We built our lives here. Now, overnight, everything is wrong.”

The intensity of the agitation forced a high-level intervention involving representatives from Lucknow and New Delhi. Arun Govil, Meerut MP, arrived at the protest site on Friday to address the families. While acknowledging the constraints of the court order, Govil assured the crowd that the government is deliberating on a resolution.

Political intervention and the truce

The intensity of the agitation forced a high-level intervention involving representatives from Lucknow and New Delhi. Showing helplessness in the face of the standing court orders, Govil assured the crowd that the government is seriously deliberating on the issue and working toward a resolution. Based on these assurances, the women agreed to a temporary suspension of the protest.

They warned that if no relief is provided, the demonstrations will resume. They warned that if no relief is provided, the demonstrations will resume.

The administrative approach shifted toward engagement on April 23 during a high-level meeting at the Meerut Commissionerate. Avnish Awasthi, advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, met with traders after walking through the protest site. He noted that the traders’ case had not been strongly represented in court earlier and urged them to respond to official notices with proper documentation to mitigate the economic impact.

The government is now exploring rehabilitation options to mitigate the economic impact. This strategy includes the potential provision of alternative shops at affordable rates, introducing the concept of adjustment rather than displacement. Officials have been tasked with drafting separate documentation for “partially compliant” traders, recognising that the properties involve varying degrees of violations. Furthermore, there is a mandate to clear confusion surrounding a 2025 policy that traders claim was never properly communicated. This shift aims to bridge the communication gap between the bureaucracy and the market, moving the focus toward a policy-driven resolution.

Economic fallout

The crisis has impacted the local economy beyond the property owners. Daily wage workers and helpers face a total loss of income as the market stays shuttered. Pooja, a local resident whose husband works as a shop helper, stated that their family has had no income for days. “We are not part of any violation, but we are suffering,” she said.

Administrative friction

Despite the high stakes, the protest has remained independent of political parties. When opposition leaders attempted to address the crowd, they were turned away by the shop owners. “We don’t want speeches; we want solutions,” said Meenakshi Agarwal.

The traders’ body, led by vice president Tarun Gupta, remains focused on obtaining concrete relief rather than just administrative hearings. Within the administration, tensions have also surfaced, with some shopkeepers accusing officials of shifting blame for the bureaucratic lapses that allowed the constructions to persist for decades.