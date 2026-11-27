Thousands of commuters travelling between Polytechnic crossing and Kisan Path will have to continue negotiating daily traffic snarls, as the proposed 9-km elevated road project has been cancelled after authorities encountered difficulties in its execution.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An official of the UP State Bridge Corporation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the project had been disqualified and subsequently cancelled after authorities found difficulties in executing it. PWD executive engineer Satendra Nath also confirmed the cancellation, citing execution-related difficulties.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Despite conducting surveys, soil testing and multiple inspections, authorities have failed to translate the groundwork into a project that could provide lasting relief to daily commuters, even as motorists continue to spend considerable time negotiating bottlenecks, damaged roads and poorly managed intersections along the stretch.

A Hindustan Times visit on Thursday highlighted the scale of the problem. Travelling from Kathauta towards Chinhat tri-section took around 30 minutes amid slow-moving traffic. Near a U-turn close to a private university, vehicles remained virtually stationary for more than 10 minutes as motorists struggled to negotiate the crossing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For commuters using the route regularly, these delays have become part of their daily journey, affecting travel time and making the corridor particularly difficult to navigate during peak hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For commuters using the route regularly, these delays have become part of their daily journey, affecting travel time and making the corridor particularly difficult to navigate during peak hours. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The elevated road proposal had gained momentum in June 2025, when the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) engaged a private agency to conduct soil testing along the stretch. The agency drilled boreholes to assess soil-bearing capacity and determine the strength and depth of pillars required for the proposed elevated structure.

LDA chief engineer Manvendra Singh said the authority had handed over the project to the Bridge Corporation for execution along with the survey reports and technical data collected during the preliminary exercise.

The survey had identified several locations contributing to congestion, including intersections near BBD University, Mohan Apartment and Tiwari Market. Broken median dividers, open median gaps, potholes, uneven road surface and inadequate road markings had made the corridor accident-prone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The report also highlighted unregulated traffic movement, unauthorised U-turns, frequent red-light violations and aggressive driving as major reasons behind congestion, particularly between 8am and 10am and 4pm and 8pm.

Commercial vehicles, including tempos arriving from Barabanki, further disrupted traffic by using service lanes and crossings without authorisation. The absence of dedicated left-turn lanes and designated bus stops also forced vehicles to halt at crucial points, disrupting traffic flow.