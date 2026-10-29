Poster celebrates SP win in Uttar Pradesh MLC polls, claims party’s victory in 2027

A poster was put up outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Thursday, celebrating the party’s victory in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections, in which the party bagged 5 of the total 11 seats, and making a claim for the SP’s victory in the next year’s assembly polls.

A poster celebrating SP’s victory in the MLC polls outside the party office in Lucknow. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Ayodhya won by Awadhesh Pasi, Ashutosh and Lal Bihari won Kashi,” read the poster put up by SP leader from Amethi Jaisingh Pratap Yadav. The hoarding also claimed: “PDA’s message: Akhilesh is coming in 2027.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The party is especially buoyant after securing both MLC seats in the Varanasi (Kashi) region. “Our national president (Akhilesh Yadav) had asked us not to celebrate and stay calm. So we are expressing our happiness through posters and social media,” Yadav said.

Of the 11 MLC seats that went to poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won six while the main opposition SP bagged five. The results have reinvigorated the SP cadre ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated party candidates and workers. In his first public response to the results, Yadav struck a note of caution. He urged supporters to share the victory peacefully through social media rather than organising processions or celebrations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said any such gatherings could be exploited by SP’s political opponents to create disturbances. Yadav also announced that the party would organise felicitation functions for all its winning candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said any such gatherings could be exploited by SP’s political opponents to create disturbances. Yadav also announced that the party would organise felicitation functions for all its winning candidates. {{/usCountry}}

Read More