King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has initiated an inquiry into a purported video showing first-year MBBS students standing in queues and greeting passing seniors with “Pranam Mahoday” and “Pranam Madam,” amid allegations of ragging on campus. Screengrab of the viral video (Sourced)

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said the university found no apparent evidence of coercion in the video but is investigating whether the freshers were compelled to greet their seniors.

“No senior student or group of students appears to be forcing the freshers to do this in the video. However, since the matter is in the public domain, we are making inquiries to ascertain whether anyone compelled them,” he said.

Singh explained that the arrangement for freshers to move in queues was made to ensure their safety while moving between lecture venues and prevent any possibility of ragging along the way.

Security guards and members of the university’s board were deployed to accompany them. Moving in an orderly queue also helped maintain traffic movement on campus, he added.

The video, reportedly recorded near the Kalam Centre, shows first-year students walking in a queue with their heads bowed and greeting seniors as they pass. Security personnel are also visible in the footage.

Singh said the university would not tolerate any violation of anti-ragging rules. “If any student submits a complaint, it will be investigated. If the allegations are found to be true, the strictest action permissible under the rules will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

The inquiry will establish whether the greetings were voluntary or the result of pressure from senior students.