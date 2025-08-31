Promoting Awadh's history and culture through performing arts, plays Umrao Jaan and Begum staged in Lucknow

Two plays, Umrao Jaan and Begum, were staged in Lucknow recently. Both plays were directed by Yusuf Khan and Wamiq Khan. Scenes from the play Begum and Umrao Jaan held in Lucknow recently(Photos: HT)

“Both Umrao Jaan, based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s novel Umrao Jaan Ada, while Begum, based on the 1857 warrior Begum Hazrat Mahal, are the soul of Awadh’s culture. The endeavour is to promote the history, culture, and literature of the city through the performing arts,” says Wamiq Khan.

Prabhati Pandey and Wamiq Khan during the play Umrao Jaan

Written by SN Lal and organised by the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmad Memorial Society, the play Umrao Jaan featured actor Prabhati Pandey, who essayed the title role. She impressed the audience with her classical dance performance, Urdu diction, and acting, in a role that was immortalised by actor Rekha in Muzaffar Ali’s film.

“I am a school-going student and have participated in plays and other activities there, but for public platforms, this is my debut play. Thanks to my dance masterji, during our play workshop I picked up the nuances of classical dance which were very essential,” says Prabhati.

Tanishka Sharma and Begum and Animesh Srivastav as King Wajid Ali Shah

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Akademi and UP Artist Association (UPAA), Begum was written by Wamiq Khan, who also played the role of Lord Colin Campbell. Actor Tanishka Sharma played the titular role, while Animesh Srivastav played King Wajid Ali Shah. They were supported by Prabhati, Hafeez Khan and Adarsh.

A scene from the play Begum

“I played a role in Umrao… but Begum is my debut play as a protagonist. I have participated in several beauty pageants and won them too, but this is my first acting assignment, and our directors were of great help,” says Tanishka.

Urdu Academy secretary Shaukat Ali and UPAA chief patron Nitin Mishra were the chief guests on the occasion.

On the occasion, Sobran Singh, Rafi Ahmed, Paul Robinson, Rajeev Shukla, Dr AP Jain, Ashima Srivastava, Anurag Srivastava, Puneet Kannaujia, Anjali Srivastava and Amit Srivastava were felicitated for their contributions in their respective fields.