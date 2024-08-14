Provide services in RTOs at par with passport offices: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that regional transport offices (RTOs) in the state should be equipped with facilities like those available in passport offices. Yogi also stressed that no fake driving licenses should be issued and that the presence of outsiders in RTO offices should be minimised. (HT FILE)

During a review meeting with the senior transport officials, he emphasised the need to enhance public utility services in RTO offices. “The public should not have to endure unnecessary delays. Utilize technology to streamline processes,” he asserted.

He also stressed that no fake driving licenses should be issued and that the presence of outsiders in RTO offices should be minimised.

“Provide amenities at RTO offices at par with those in passport offices. Implement advanced technology to make Uttar Pradesh’s RTO offices exemplary across the nation,” he said.

The CM highlighted that Uttar Pradesh was the first state in India to implement the e-challan system. He noted the critical role of the transport department due to its direct connection with the public. “Therefore, introduce as many faceless services as possible in the state, similar to the Sarathi app and portal for issuing driving licenses,” he advised.

He also emphasised the importance of safeguarding school children. “Any compromise with their safety will not be tolerated. Launch a campaign to conduct fitness tests for school vehicles and ensure that only trained drivers are operating them,” he stated.

CM Yogi said that illegal vehicles should be prohibited from operating on the roads and must be halted at zero points. He also directed the home, mining and transport departments to establish a task force to address the issue of overloaded vehicles, ensuring that overloaded vehicles from other states were stopped on the border.

He said that the new scrap policy should be effectively implemented across the state. “Scrap condemned vehicles promptly to help reduce pollution levels,” he added.

The CM said that the Mahakumbh in 2025 would be more divine and grand compared to 2019. “Deploy 7,000 dedicated buses to ensure that devotees and tourists travelling to the Mahakumbh experience no inconvenience. Ensure that drivers and conductors are properly trained and that they have ID cards and uniforms,” he instructed.