Purvanchal Expressway a highway of development: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the Purvanchal Expressway would become the backbone of east UP’s economy. He also said investment had been made in the infrastructure sector in Uttar Pradesh, to achieve the target of five trillion-dollar economy envisaged by Prime Narendra Modi .

Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway on November 16. He had laid the foundation of the expressway on July 2018.

The chief minister inspected the preparations for the inauguration programme in Sultanpur on Friday. Later, he said the expressway had been completed despite 19 months of Covid pandemic. The Purvchanchal Expressway was being inaugurated this month, the Bundelkhand Expressway would be completed in December and work on Gorakhpur Link Expressway was continuing on a war footing. The work on the Ganga and Ballia Expressway is in progress, he said.

UP would soon be known as the state of the expressways, Yogi said, adding the Purvanchal Expressway would play important role in the development of east UP. “I reviewed the preparations of the inauguration programme in a meeting with the people’s representatives, district administration officers and officers of the construction agency,” he said.

Immediately after the grand inauguration programme, an air show will be organized by the Indian Air Force. A 3.50 km air strip has been constructed on the expressway near Sultanpur for the landing of the Air Force aircraft. Facility of emergency landing of other aircraft will also be provided.

A state government officer said fighter aircraft Rafale, Mirage, Jaguar, Sukhoi, C-130J Super Hercules, Kiran Mk II and AN-32 would showcase the might of the Air Force during the air show. The aircraft will fly from the five air bases to the Purvanchal Expressway. While some will land on the runway constructed near Kurebhar village in Sultanpur district, others will participate in the touch and go operation. A rehearsal was conducted by the Air Force on Friday. Senior Air Force officer s were present on the occasion.

Terming Purvanchal Expressway a highway of development, the chief minister said east UP that was neglected post-independence but now it was moving fast on the path of development. At eight spots on the expressway, the state government would develop industrial corridor to give fillip to the industrial and business activities. The state government had issued notification for the development of the industrial corridor, he said.

A state government officer said the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway originated from Chandsarai village on Lucknow- Sultanpur highway. It passed through Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and terminated at Haldariya village in Ghazipur district.

The six-lane expressway is expandable to eight lanes. The travel time from Lucknow to Ghazipur has been reduced from 6 hours to 3.5 hours. The expressway has seven major bridges, seven Railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges and 271 under passes. Police vehicles, cattle catcher vehicle and ambulance will be deployed for safety and medical emergencies.

The prominent industries in the Purvanchal expressway region include food products and processing, beverages, chemicals products, print media, non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal products, coke and refined petroleum products, electrical equipment, medical and dental instruments, repair and installation of machinery and equipment.