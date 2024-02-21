Rahul raises unemployment, paper leak issues

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a strong connection with the youth as he raised issues of unemployment and paper leaks during his late evening public address near the historic clock tower, after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Lucknow on Tuesday. Former Congress President and MP, Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo 'Nyay Yatra' reaches at old city area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

“Namaskar, kaise hain aap log? Aapne itna pyar bhara swagat kiya hamari yatra ka aur hamare yahan aane se pehle hazaron dukaane mohabbat ki khol di (Hello, how are you all? You welcomed our yatra so lovingly, and before our arrival here, you opened thousands of shops of love),” he said, acknowledging the crowd by waving his hands from the red-coloured open jeep.

“In a significant revolutionary step, we have mentioned in our manifesto that as soon as our government takes over, we will implement a caste census,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader was warmly welcomed by people of all ages, primarily youth and middle-aged men and women, in the densely populated area of Chowk. The entire stretch from Imambara to Rumi Gate was filled with people on both sides of the road who had been waiting for him since the evening. He arrived at 8:25 pm amidst a massive cheer from thousands of supporters.

“After finishing his 7-minute speech, Rahul grabbed the mic again to address the issue of paper leaks. He said, “If our government returns to power, we will take the strictest action against those guilty in the paper leak case. We will show them the strength of students in India. Do not be afraid; we will ensure justice for you.”

Sharing the idea behind his Yatra, Rahul said, “Last year, we covered around 4,000 kilometres from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and some people pointed out that we should also visit UP, Bihar, Assam, Orissa, Jharkhand, and other states which we missed. Hence, we conducted the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul entered Lucknow from Mohanlalganj, traveling approximately 20 kilometres until KKC College. Later, he continued his journey inside the city via Charbagh, Rakabganj, and Chowk, covering about another 10 kilometres. In the city, his cavalcade moved for over two hours.He is scheduled to leave Lucknow for Unnao on Wednesday morning after a night halt near Banthara police station on the outskirts of the state capital.