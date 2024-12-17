Rain revelry no more; deluge ravaged 24 UP primary schools

In the context of the Indian subcontinent, two things bring unadulterated joy - rain and children. If there is a sight that brings a broader smile to one’s face, it is that of a child frolicking in the downpour. The remains of govt primary school in Barabanki’s Sarsanda village. The school was swept away in a flood. (HT File Photo)

However, in a cruel turn of events, that very rain that brought so much joy to the child and the onlooker, swept away or severely damaged 24-government primary and upper primary schools in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, heaping misery on 2,000 students.

For several weeks these students remained out of school till the basic education department adjusted all these students in other schools. The state government has released money for either reconstruction or repair of the damaged schools.

Among the hardest hit districts are Hardoi, where at least five schools were badly damaged, three schools in Ballia, and two schools each in Badaun, Banda, Barabanki and Gorakhpur. In the last few districts, buildings, toilets, and kitchen sheds were either severely damaged or completely washed away due to the floodwaters.

Among these, Upper Primary School in Pathri, in Banda district, had 308 students enrolled. Likewise, 209 students were enrolled at a Composite School in Mau, 128 at Upper Primary School, Barabanki, 116 students at Upper Primary School in Hardoi, 110 students in Primary School, Bahraich.

Principal secretary, basic education, Shanmuga Sundaram said, “For the time being, the department has adjusted affected students in nearby schools. They will be reallocated to new schools when they are fully ready. We have tried our best to ensure that students do not miss regular classes.

“The state government has prioritised the swift restoration of educational infrastructure to ensure that the impact of the floods on students’ education is minimised. These efforts are expected to restore 24 schools in the affected regions, benefiting thousands of students. Local administrations have pledged to complete the necessary repairs and reconstruction within the next few months, providing much needed relief to flood-affected communities.”

Affected schools include both existing structures and new constructions planned under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a nationwide initiative to improve school infrastructure.

In response to this crisis, the state government has unveiled detailed estimates for the reconstruction of schools, including the restoration of damaged infrastructure and essential facilities. The proposed budget for rebuilding the schools includes structural repairs, and the construction of toilets and kitchen sheds, all necessary for restoring normal functioning.

The proposed reconstruction includes male and female toilet blocks, a new kitchen shed as well as other infrastructure. On an average, the government has allocated over ₹40 lakh for each of the 24 schools.

HT had reported

In September this year, the Hindustan Times had reported how the Ghaghra-Saryu swept away two government schools at Sarsanda village in Hetmapur at Barabanki district. The HT team captured the grim picture that prevailed those days in the district. Over 230 families living in villages along the surging river were displaced and were shifted to safer places.