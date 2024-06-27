Rain, thunder & lightning in UP over next 7 days: IMD

LUCKNOW: The south-west monsoon has finally, officially entered Uttar Pradesh, much to the delight of citizens braving hot and humid weather and eagerly looking forward nto the aroma of rain. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the next seven days in the state, including state capital Lucknow, will be full of rain and thundershowers accompanied by lightning. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in many places in east and west UP. (Pic for representation)

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected in many places in east and west UP. Lakhimpur Kheri has seen the highest rainfall recording 27 mm of rain, followed by Bareilly with 14.9 mm, Muzaffarnagar 10.2mm and Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur at 7 mm each.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

However, the average rainfall seems to have decreased since the last spell. The rain deficit dropped from 70% on Wednesday to 51% on Tuesday, June 25, which is when the last rainfall occurred - the rain deficit in east UP stands at 60% and in west UP at 34%. It has been predicted by the IMD that the rain will intensify on June 29 and 30, before decreasing slightly from July 1.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for heavy rainfall across the state , but nothing serious enough to raise any red alert . The wind speed is expected to be at 30-40 kmph, with the likelihood of heavy rainfall in some places, and moderate rain and thundershower at others. According to the IMD forecast, this trend will continue with minor fluctuations over the next seven days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow on Friday will be around 35 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, with generally cloudy skies and one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Lucknow is yet to record any significant rainfall so far. The highest day temperature was recorded in Kanpur with 39.2 degrees followed by Kanpur (IAF) at 38 degrees Celsius.

BOX

Orange alert for Friday

(Signifies that the population should be prepared

for possible worsening conditions)

Thunder, lightning

Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Barabanki, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.

Heavy rainfall

Basti, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Barabanki, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Bareilly, Pilibhit and surrounding areas.