Rainfall likely in Uttar Pradesh after Christmas

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate rains between December 26 and 28 due to the effect of progressive western disturbance and the moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, said the weatherman. Due to the effect of a very active western disturbance, there is a strong possibility of a drop in the maximum temperature around December 27. (File Photo)

“There will be a slight drop in day temperature during the next 48 hours. It will start raining from December 26 evening and the showers will cover central and east UP by December 27 and 28,” said Atul Kumar, senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

Due to the effect of a very active western disturbance, there is a strong possibility of a drop in the maximum temperature around December 27, he added.

“Due to the depression forming in the Bay of Bengal, easterly winds will start moving again in the state, after which the minimum temperature is likely to increase again after December 23,” he said.

During the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures increased in Jhansi and Agra divisions of the state and there was no major change in the remaining divisions. Night temperatures remained normal in all the divisions. The lowest minimum temperature in UP was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius in Kanpur City, according to state weather forecast bulletin (UP).

The weather remained dry in UP with light to moderate fog prevailing at isolated places and dense fog prevailing at isolated places in eastern UP.

Day temperatures were above normal in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions of the state and normal in the remaining divisions.

Lucknow recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 25.3 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively and both were above normal.